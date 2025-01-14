Lunar Remastered Collection launches this April for $50, or about $150 less than the original PS1 JRPGs would cost you in 2025

JRPG fans got a very pleasant surprise with the announcement of the Lunar Remastered Collection last year, bringing an end to a decades-long drought of re-releases for these beloved games. Today, publisher GungHo has confirmed that the collection launches April 18 for $50, which is a whole lot less than you'd be paying for the PS1 originals.

Lunar Remastered Collection hits PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC digitally on April 18 for $49.99 / €49.99. The physical editions will be slightly more expensive, with a $5 / €5 upcharge, featuring reversible cover art illustrated by series artist Toshiyuki Kubooka. In the US, those physical versions will be available exclusively through Amazon.

The collection includes both Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete, based on the PS1 versions of the games. Those PS1 versions are probably the most familiar to English-speaking fans of the series, but despite the series' beloved status, neither of them ever got an official console re-release in the decades that followed their original launch - perhaps stemming from their rather convoluted localization history. The first Lunar was remade on GBA in 2002, then remade again on PSP in 2010, and ported to iOS in 2012, but none of those versions quite satisfied fans' desire to revisit the originals.

No, until Lunar Remastered Collection, the only real options to revisit either game were piracy or braving the prices on eBay. PS1 copies of the originals tend to sell for anywhere between $100 and $200 apiece on the secondhand market, depending on whether you just want the games themselves or you want all the bonus goodies that were packed in.

If you wanted to play both games legally on a console, then you'd then be looking at spending between $200 and $400 for the privilege. $50 might seem a little pricey for a remaster collection in 2025, but given the alternative, that starts to sound like a downright appealing price.

