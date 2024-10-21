Just one week after Metaphor: ReFantazio's release, Persona director Katsura Hashino says he's already cooking up his next JRPG
It's not Persona 6, though
Katsura Hashino, the legendary director behind both the Persona series and more recent JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio, reveals that he's already made a start on his next project.
Speaking alongside Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama in a recent interview with Famitsu, Hashino is asked whether he's thinking about what to make now that Metaphor's monumental release has passed. Surprisingly, the lead does indeed have something in mind - and likely has even since before his new JRPG's launch. "Oh, I have already started," he explains. He doesn't "really think about what to do as an individual," however.
Instead, Hashino looks to his studio and potential players while conceptualizing new games. "I look at Atlus as a whole and think about what is best for our team to create right now," describes the director. "Firstly I want the users to be happy, and as a result, I hope the company will be happy as well." This thoughtful process is nothing novel for the P-Studio veteran. According to Hashino, "That is how I always work."
There's no telling just yet what this mysterious new project that Hashino has "already started" considering is, but it's not Persona 6. Shortly after the release of Persona 5, the lead stepped down from his role at P-Studio to help establish Studio Zero - the Atlus team behind Metaphor. After hearing that splitting the team was "for the better" though, I'm personally certain that whatever is coming will be big.
Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio director "tries not to be that conscious" of feedback, as "looking at reactions isn’t good for your mental health"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
The Ys X: Nordics Steam Next Fest demo is the best JRPG comfort food I've had all year, a meaty 8 hours long, and also available on PS5 and Switch
'Classic Pokemon JRPGs but battles are volleyball' is as fun as it sounds, and I knew what was up as soon as this Steam Next Fest demo asked if I watch sports anime