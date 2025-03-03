With over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews already, a new co-op horror game with the spirit of Lethal Company has officially popped off

A new co-op horror game that looks like a cross between Lethal Company and a nightmare in a children's toy factory has gotten over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" reviews on Steam, and it's currently 20% off.

Repo allows you to play with five other pals. In it, you "Locate valuable, fully physics-based objects and handle them with care as you retrieve and extract to satisfy your creator's desires." Sounds like something Sid from Toy Story would dream up.

Repo launched into early access February 26, so getting over 5,000 reviews in under a week is seriously impressive stuff. "The banner of this game looks kinda sh*t, I will admit I was skeptical," reads one review. "But out of all the (Lethal company clones) out there, this is actually good. Like, I'm for once actually impressed by a game like this."

The physics in Repo looks like a lot of fun to mess around with. You and your friends all have the ability to lift objects into the air with what looks like a little tractor beam and can then fling them around the rooms or team up to hoist heavier items up.

What elevates the game is its hilarious aesthetic. The playable characters are all cylindrical creatures that sort of look like talking bullets with flappy heads. You can use your tractor beam to dunk your friends in a toilet and give them swirlies, or pull them up to a higher place like a shelf you've managed to clamber up on.

The game's horror comes in the form of twisted enemies that chase you and your friends down as you explore. There's a chittering bug and a chomping ghost skull, to name just a couple of the strange things that are in Repo.

It's currently $7.99 on Steam, and you can buy it right here , so give it a go for yourself.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors