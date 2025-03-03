With over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews already, a new co-op horror game with the spirit of Lethal Company has officially popped off

News
By
published

Gather your friends and get stuck in

a scary floating head screaming
(Image credit: semiwork)

A new co-op horror game that looks like a cross between Lethal Company and a nightmare in a children's toy factory has gotten over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" reviews on Steam, and it's currently 20% off.

Repo allows you to play with five other pals. In it, you "Locate valuable, fully physics-based objects and handle them with care as you retrieve and extract to satisfy your creator's desires." Sounds like something Sid from Toy Story would dream up.

Repo launched into early access February 26, so getting over 5,000 reviews in under a week is seriously impressive stuff. "The banner of this game looks kinda sh*t, I will admit I was skeptical," reads one review. "But out of all the (Lethal company clones) out there, this is actually good. Like, I'm for once actually impressed by a game like this."

The physics in Repo looks like a lot of fun to mess around with. You and your friends all have the ability to lift objects into the air with what looks like a little tractor beam and can then fling them around the rooms or team up to hoist heavier items up.

What elevates the game is its hilarious aesthetic. The playable characters are all cylindrical creatures that sort of look like talking bullets with flappy heads. You can use your tractor beam to dunk your friends in a toilet and give them swirlies, or pull them up to a higher place like a shelf you've managed to clamber up on.

The game's horror comes in the form of twisted enemies that chase you and your friends down as you explore. There's a chittering bug and a chomping ghost skull, to name just a couple of the strange things that are in Repo.

It's currently $7.99 on Steam, and you can buy it right here, so give it a go for yourself.

If you're hungry for more indie games, check out the 10 Steam Next Fest demos you need to play.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about horror
FEAR FA 98

Survival horror clatters into soccer royalty as "Silent Hill mixed with FIFA 98" offers up a Steam Next Fest demo that I could never have imagined would work this well
The Void Below

The scariest horror game I've played in 2025 is a Steam Next Fest demo that triggers my thalassophobia even more than Subnautica
Scalebound

Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya would still "love to make" his canceled dragon action RPG Scalebound: "Let's do it, Phil!"
See more latest
Most Popular
Scalebound
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya would still "love to make" his canceled dragon action RPG Scalebound: "Let's do it, Phil!"
A dwarf with a pipe and weapon on their shoulder stands in front of a table, chair, and fireplace
D&D Sigil VTT Community Manager responds to negative comments about the software on Discord: "Things are not where you want them to be but this is not a full release"
Finn Jones in Iron Fist
Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Marvel fans are discussing how Iron Fist could be introduced to the MCU
Invincible season 3
Star Steven Yeun is now playing 18 more characters in Invincible, because clearly one wasn't enough
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS key art.
Masahiro Sakurai says Super Smash Bros "might have died out" if not for late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata: "There's no doubt that he influenced me in many ways"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
New Monster Hunter Wilds mod lets you change your character's appearance as many times as you want for free, bypassing Capcom's paid DLC
Key art for Solasta 2.
A single D&D spell in Solasta 2's Steam Next Fest demo proved to me that not every RPG needs to be Baldur's Gate 3
Smothering Tithe art with MTG Universes Beyond products laid on top
MTG players will pay more in future as Magic’s Head Designer confirms “higher MSRP” will be the norm for Universes Beyond sets
Two characters pointing at the camera in LA Noire
GTA developer Rockstar opens new Australian branch by acquiring the studio that's been working on its ports for "this past decade"
Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix
Netflix’s most popular K-drama in 2024 wasn't Squid Game season 2, it was this show with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score