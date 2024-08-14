Until Dawn remake is out right before Halloween, and it'll give you an alternative to the infamous 'Don't Move' moments

The Until Dawn remake is out on October 4, and it'll boast an extended prologue and new collectibles, as well as an alternative option for the infamous 'Don't Move' mechanic.

The PlayStation Blog just announced that the "rebuilt and enhanced" version of Until Dawn will be out later this year on October 4 for both PC and PS5. That's plenty of time to delve into Supermassive's horror remake before Halloween rolls around later that month.

Surprisingly, Until Dawn's prologue is being extended in the remake. "We’ve given the Washingtons extra screen time to explore their close family bond and get to know them a little better. We have also reframed some of the original scenes and developed the context around the infamous prank. We hope this enhances its emotional impact," Supermassive writes.

There's also completely overhauled lighting, camera work, and even cinematography in the new Until Dawn. This version of the horror game is built on Unreal Engine 5, so no wonder Supermassive has overhauled basically every visual aspect of it to make Until Dawn look as good as possible.

In the original Until Dawn, you could find Totems scattered throughout the game, which would give you brief foresight into future events. The Totems are back, but they've been relocated for the remake, and there's also a brand new type of collectible called 'Hunger Totems,' which Supermassive says provides a "different kind of vision to the others."

Another standout feature of Until Dawn was the 'Don't Move' mechanic, where you had to keep the PS4 controller as still as possible while it vibrated erratically to avoid being detected. Don't Move is back in Until Dawn's remake, but there's a "new optional alternative for the Don’t Move mechanic called Stay Calm," Supermassive reveals.

"Stay Calm is for third-party peripherals that do not feature a gyroscope or for players who prefer a different challenge," the developer concludes. We don't have many details on what this "optional alternative" is for Don't Move right now, but I really hope it provides a nice new option for veterans who are actively dreading the infamous final 10 minutes of the horror remake.

