The Thing Remastered shadow drops on PC and console with a new trailer showing how far the cult classic survival horror shooter has come in 22 years

The Thing Remastered, a touching up of the 22-year-old cult classic survival horror shooter, has dropped courtesy of retro remake maestro Nightdive Studios.

It's somewhat worth noting that the release was leaked ahead of its reveal at the PC Gaming Show, but we're not going to focus on that right now. Point is, the game's out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble. Hooray!

There's also a new trailer accompanying the game's launch that beautifully showcases the game's visual and performance upgrades. With this being a remaster and not a remake, it's very much the same game, but the PS2-era fog has been lifted, and there's also 4K resolution and "up to 120 FPS" to be enjoyed now. It also seems all platforms will benefit from improved lighting, models, textures, and animations.

In case you aren't familiar with the original 2002 video game, it takes place after the events of the 1982 John Carpenter classic horror movie of the same name, putting you in the shoes of Special Forces soldier Captain Blake, who's sent to investigate the Antarctic outpost where so many terrible, terrible things happened in the movie. Cap' finds himself really, really hoping the folks in the movie had double-tapped the titular shape-shifting alien when he arrives.

Nightdive announced the remaster back in June with no set release date, which is why we have the nice almost-surprise that we do today.

