Psychological horror One-Eyed Likho brings a dark, Slavic fairy tale to PC next year

One-Eyed Likho is a narrative-driven first-person horror adventure game with an eclectic mix of influences that will be released on PC next year.

As part of the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier's Civilization® VII, developer Morteshka gives us our latest look at the spook 'em up, showcasing new environments, game content, and a release window.

Wishlist One-Eyed Likho on Steam now

The dark and moody trailer starts us in a dark hall as we walk through a gate and look up to the stars through our shattered cathedral. After the glimpse of a head on spider legs, we get several shots of water crashing against the cliffside, a woodpile set on fire, and other mood-setting shots. We also get a sense of puzzle-solving and other horrors as we close with our release window reveal of next year.

The Slavic fairy tale "The One-eyed Likho" inspires the game. An embodiment of evil fate and misfortune, Likho is a creature with one eye and is often depicted as an old, skinny woman draped in black. Our hope is to escape that very same evil fate. The stylistic presentation, meanwhile, takes notes from Robert Eggers' 2019 hit The Lighthouse, giving us a very dated black-and-white appearance.

The gameplay itself focuses on exploration and discovery, though expect an eerie journey. You've also got a burn mechanic used for fire-based puzzles and lighting your way through the dark and unknown.

Most importantly, you won't have to wait long to play it. The horror will be released next year on Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.