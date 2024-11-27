Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid mastermind Hideo Kojima admits that his "work is often regarded as being similar to a movie, but at the core, games are what I create"

Despite many of his games being viewed as cinematic masterpieces of sorts, Hideo Kojima says that's not necessarily his intention - but he does also hope to open up a "a new dimension" of film adaptations with projects like the Death Stranding movie .

Speaking to Variety as one of its crowned Entertainment Gaming Leaders, Kojima explains that video games have always been the "core" of his work. "My work is often regarded as being similar to a movie," says the renowned lead, "but at the core, games are what I create." He isn't only interested in games, however - the director also has an appreciation for film, as can be seen through his upcoming project OD .

The mysterious new game he describes as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other" is being produced in collaboration with comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, after all. Kojima also has the Death Stranding movie up his sleeve, and according to him, he'll ensure it stands as a different on-screen adaptation than any to come before it: "I aim to present a new dimension of cinematic adaptation that goes beyond merely turning a game into a live-action movie."

Even though Kojima is only participating in the film adaptation in a supervisory role with the arthouse distributor, it sounds as though he's aiming sky-high - an unsurprising revelation, considering his work on iconic titles like Metal Gear . There's more to come from Kojima than just OD and the Death Stranding movie, too - Death Stranding 2 is also currently in the works and is set to release sometime in 2025.

