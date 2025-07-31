After Death Stranding 2, Hideo Kojima says OD will be "something totally different" and fans will either "love it or hate it" – but the real verdict will come "10 or 20 years from now"

Now that Death Stranding 2 is finally here, Hideo Kojima is looking forward to OD – a new horror game that sounds as though it might just revolutionize the genre.

OD, which Kojima previously described as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other," is being produced in collaboration with comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele. Not much is known about the mysterious game aside from its cast, which boasts the likes of Hunter Schafer, Sophia Lillis, and Udo Kier, but it's still a Kojima project – and that, of course, means that it has instantly attracted hardened stans of the horror genre.

Kojima isn't sure, however, that everyone who engages with OD will actually enjoy it. The beloved director reveals as much in a new interview with luxury fashion retailer Ssense. He explains that the upcoming game is "something totally different," admitting that "people will love it or hate it" after experiencing it for themselves. The genre legend is interested to hear what fans think, although he'll be more concerned with later opinions of OD.

When it releases, Kojima will look through social media posts harboring fans' thoughts, read critics' reviews, and watch YouTube videos about OD – but these sorts of more contemporary opinions won't matter to him as much as those that come much later down the line… like, literal decades. "The real evaluations come after – 10 or 20 years from now," as Kojima says. It's a valid take, especially considering how timeless his past projects have proven to be.

The Metal Gear series continues to impress to date, and P.T. is still heavy on fans' minds even though it dropped back in 2014. As for the future, OD isn't the only project currently up Kojima's sleeve, either. The Death Stranding movie, which is described as "not just a direct translation of the game," is also in the works and set to offer a "universe that has never been seen before."



