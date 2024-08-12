40 years later, two new Halloween games are in the works from the Evil Dead: The Game studio, and series' creator John Carpenter is "intimately involved" with one
Could Halloween: The Game be a new asymmetrical horror game?
Two new games based on John Carpenter's Halloween franchise are in the works, and the iconic horror director himself is involved in at least one of them.
Per IGN, the two as-yet untitled Halloween games are both in development at Boss Team Games, the publisher behind one of my favorite asymmetrical horror games, the ill-fated Evil Dead: The Game. Boss Team announced that it had ceased development on Evil Dead: The Game and canceled the Switch version altogether despite largely positive reception in September 2023, and now we know what it's up to next.
Now taking on development duties, Boss Team is working on two different games, and according to the official website, one of them is titled Halloween: The Game. This would follow the naming convention popularized by asymmetrical horror games like Friday the 13th: The Game, Evil Dead: The Game, and Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game and suggest it'll be a multiplayer adaptation of the Halloween series, but that hasn't been confirmed.
We do know one of the new Halloween games is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, and it's that one that Carpenter is "intimately involved" with. In a statement, the horror maestro said, "As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly."
According to a press release, the games will allow players to "relive moments from the film and play as classic characters from one of the most iconic and important horror films of all time."
We don't know anything else about the new Halloween games at this point, but they'll be the first new video game adaptations of the classic horror franchise since the 1983 Atari 2600 game, copies of which were famously sold without mass-produced labels and instead simply featured pieces of tape with 'Halloween' seemingly hand-written in marker.
CEO Steve Harris said in the official press release that "everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and Halloween obviously holds a special place in the hearts of all horror fans. Getting to work with iconic characters like Michael Myers and build on John Carpenter’s original vision is literally a dream come true. Everyone at Boss Team is thrilled and honored to be working with Malek Akkad and John Carpenter to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that fans of the movie and video games will love."
