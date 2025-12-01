The US government "nearly shut us down," former GTA lead says: "They decided we were the only people on the internet peddling pornography, apparently"

Grand Theft Auto has proven to be one of the most successful, influential, and beloved video game series of all time, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for Rockstar, a studio which has probably been blamed for each and every one of society's ills at one point or another. According to Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, GTA's success created a whole lot of issues thanks to scrutiny from the US government.

"Our experience was success created loads of problems," Houser says in a recent interview for Virgin Radio (via VGC). "It was just worth it to have fun and do what you want to do."

Pressed on the exact nature of those "problems," Houser says that "it brought the US government down on us. They decided we were the only people on the internet peddling pornography, apparently, which was ridiculous. They nearly shut us down. We got fined a huge amount of money and it was very disruptive to the company. Some of my team members quit, and it was really tough."