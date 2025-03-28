Take-Two CEO says AI users who think they "can push a button and say, 'Create the next GTA 6'" are completely wrong: "The big creative leaps forward will be generated by humans"
Take that, Skynet
Some people think generative AI is the path to unlimited consumption, believing we can simply ask a robot to make a great work of art in seconds and that'll be that. The CEO of GTA 6 publisher Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, thinks differently.
"Those who think you can push a button and say: 'Create the next GTA 6 and make it bigger and better, here's all the code and the marketing plan,' you're not going to get anything you can work with," he says in a chapter of The Creative Entrepreneur, a book by Carolyn Dailey containing interviews with several "inspiring entrepreneurs."
"Because it's a combination of massive data sets, large language models and computing – and all of that, as I said, is backward-looking," he continues. "What comes out is a predictive model. Some of the stuff we do can be predictive, but the really creative stuff can't be. The big creative leaps forward will be generated by humans."
Zelnick previously said "the genius is human," when talking about GTA 6's development, and he "believe[s] we ought to pay for their work if it's replicated by AI after their work is done." The key there is that creative people are still needed to initially make something new.
Zelnick does also acknowledge that "generative AI will be really important to many businesses, including ours. We've had AI tools here forever – T2 has been a leader in AI, not just in this company, but in the industry. I don't think that will change." However, his assertion that it's still human creativity that will actually push the industry forward is reassuring to hear.
"Automation will replace mundane routine jobs and free up humans to do more interesting stuff, but humans will always be needed for more complex tasks," he adds. "Automation and technology will take us to higher and higher levels over time because they always have."
I'm all for computers doing things like converting PDFs and organizing folders, but I'd prefer my games to be made by humans, thanks.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
While you're here, check out our ranking of the best GTA games.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
"GTA 6 is basically a huge meteor, and we will just stay clear of the blast zone": Publishers are in a frenzy over when to release their games to avoid Rockstar
Weeks after modding GTA 6's map to GTA 5, modder pre-emptively pulls all their work offline after a single YouTube strike from Rockstar's owner