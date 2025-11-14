Streamer's GTA 5 mod takes you to court when you hit a pedestrian, and the paperwork asks some suspicious questions

Grand Theft Auto is the most popular series on the planet, and as the most recent entry is 12 years old, there is a mod for pretty much anything you can imagine. One mod that recently caught our eye was created by Twitch streamer Blurbs – it makes people frequently jump in front of your car, and then immediately take you to court.

As if that wasn't enough, the mod then faces you with paperwork with questions written by Blurbs' chat, so as you might expect, plenty of them are completely unhinged. They go from ancient memes like, "So, what's the deal with airline food?" to "How did the first man discover milk? Normally, accidentally, or udder sucking?" like whiplash.

I modded insurance fraud into GTAV. NPCs will dive in front of your car and then take you to court.Unfortunately, the entire trial (including paperwork) is decided by Twitch Chat. pic.twitter.com/YfVRMNH7udNovember 3, 2025

Don't worry, though. How you complete the paperwork has absolutely no bearing on the case, so when the form says, "Can you give me the last few digits of your credit card?," you are completely within your rights to just answer no. Whether you tell the truth or not, the defendant is likely to still try to smear you by calling you stinky or saying that you smooched their wife.

Blurbs created the mod over three streams on his Twitch channel, so you can see the whole process of making the mod for yourself. It might be completely unserious, but watching the steam is worth it, if only to see a shark serve on the jury.

