Some GTA 5 players can't bring their characters to the new PC upgrade, and the open-world game's mixed Steam reviews are hammering FPS caps and a lack of text chat

There's a price to pay for ray tracing

Lester sitting at a computer in some artwork for GTA Online
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Finally, the next-gen "Enhanced" upgrade that GTA 5 players on PS5 and Xbox Series X have been enjoying for the past three years is available on PC - but the launch hasn't been a perfectly happy time. The new version is getting hammered in the Steam reviews thanks to a few key features that are missing and a very inconsistent account migration process.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is now the only version of GTA 5 available on Steam, and it's been provided for free to all previous owners of the game. This upgrade adds new features like ray tracing and some additional content to GTA Online, alongside some new system requirements more in line with 2025 PC gaming. If your hardware isn't up to snuff, you can still hang on to the old version of the game - as long as you've already bought it in the past.

The transition to the Enhanced version isn't going smoothly for everyone, though. The Steam reviews are firmly "mixed" as I'm writing this, with just 53% positive responses. Chief among the complaints are that the game is now capped at 120 FPS - no more uber-high arbitrary frame rates - and that this version no longer supports text chat.

Perhaps the most galling complaints come from players who can't transfer their characters to the Enhanced version. The community is currently speculating that many of these errors are tied to characters who've received hacked money over the years - something that'd be difficult to avoid even for legit players given GTA 5's infamous cheater-infested servers on PC.

In some cases the character transfers issues seem to be genuine errors that can be worked around, and I imagine a fair few of the players complaining about this have been legitimately banned in the past, but there are sure to be innocent accounts caught in the crossfire.

Corsair exec says GTA 6 is coming to PC in early 2026 and then quickly un-says that.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

