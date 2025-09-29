Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser confirms GTA 6 is "not going to be a story I wrote," but "I think it's going to be exciting"; "I think the world's probably had enough GTA from me"

Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has confirmed that he was not involved during the writing process for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Look, I don't need to tell you how long everyone has been waiting for GTA 6 at this point. It's been a long time since Rockstar's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, and it's been a really long time since GTA 5. However, since the release of GTA 5, Rockstar has lost some major players. The likes of Leslie Benzies (who recently released MindsEye at his new studio) and Lazlow Jones both left within the last decade, with Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser also leaving the studio.

However, given that Houser was a lead writer on every GTA game since London 1969, as well as the lead writer on titles such as Bully, Max Payne 3, and both Red Dead Redemption games, many wondered whether he had written for GTA 6 before departing Rockstar.

Speaking to IGN , Houser confirms that he had no involvement with GTA 6, saying that it's "not going to be a story I wrote or a character set that I developed, but I think it's going to be exciting. The game will be great, I'm sure."

And while I'm sure everyone would be happy with him writing GTA stories for three more decades (which would roughly be one more GTA game at the rate we're going), he said, "I wrote the last 10 or 11 [GTA games]. I think the world's probably had enough GTA from me."

Naturally, some are afraid that this means the quality of writing will go down, given that Houser has been leading the charge for years, but with how huge these games are, one person likely won't make that significant an impact on the storytelling, especially when the remaining writing team also likely worked on those titles. Plus given that Red Dead Redemption 2 is by far the best story to ever come out of Rockstar, I can't imagine a better one to go out on.

