GTA 5 Michael actor says his challenge for GTA 6, "it might even be a mission," will be to "try to find a small ass," because "all the asses I've seen in that game so far are huge"

There's no shame in it: GTA 6 is a big game with its fair share of big butts. I know it just based on the raunchy trailers for the game, out May 26, 2026. Actor Ned Luke, the voice and face of GTA 5's criminal protagonist Michael, knows it too.

But he's eager for equality. A little ass equality. Speaking to YouTuber Harrison Shipp, who tells Trevor actor Steven Ogg that he doesn't know who Dostoevsky is, Luke shares that he "can't wait to play" GTA 6, but he's made it a personal mission to find an ass of his liking.

The story of his life might be called An Ass of One's Own. Luke says about GTA 6, "What excites me the most? It's going to be a big challenge – it might even be a mission – to try to find a small ass. Because all the asses I've seen in that game so far are huge."

"Big ol' asses," Luke continues, soberly. "And I'm not a big ass guy. I'm like a – you know, nice ass guy!" If you're a nice ass guy, then I'm the president! Ha-ha, just kidding.

"So that's what I'll be looking for," Luke goes on, undeterred. "Find that nice, athletic ass. Yeah." Asked for any non-ass-related information about GTA 6, Luke adds, "Go fuck yourself."

Luke has been perturbed by GTA 6's apparent limited range of asses since 2023, when most of his feedback for the game's first trailer was gluteal.

"There's a big ass, there's a big ass and thighs, there's a big ass, there's a huge ass with a thong on, there's another big ass over there," he documented at the time. "There's one – I'm lookin' to see – there's a huge ass with a thong on."

"I just think it's interesting," Luke said.

The college professor using GTA to teach history says "few developers rival Rockstar in terms of the granular detail that goes into their games."