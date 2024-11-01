After 3 years, GTA 5 on PC is finally getting upgraded to match current-gen consoles in 2025

Rockstar has announced that GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X patch is finally set to come to PC in 2025, bringing an end to years of requests from PC players.

The latest GTA Online community update buried the bombshell in its final paragraph: "There is much more still to come, including ongoing weekly special events and bonuses, festive celebrations, gifts, surprises, as well as plans to bring the much-requested PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features of GTA Online to the PC platform in the new year."

For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this patch launched back in March 2022, so it'll be near - or past - three years old by the time the update hits PC in 2025. Rockstar's historically had a habit of making PC players wait, but this one always felt especially egregious as the years went on, as what was once a "next-gen" patch had increasingly come to represent the current-gen standard.

Of course, GTA 5 on PC already looks very good, and nearly a match for the current-gen consoles even without the patch, but it's still missing a few visual features that were offered in the update. Most notably, there are ray-traced shadows and improved anti-aliasing options, and with those implemented the PC edition should retake its rightful place as the best-looking version of the game.

The other thing that GTA 5's been missing on PC this whole time is Hao's Special Works, a car shop with a number of unique customization and performance options. It's a small addition, but it should help make the wait for GTA 6 - which has only been announced for consoles - a little more bearable for PC players.

