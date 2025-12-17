Google now lets you customize your search results, so here's how to make GamesRadar+ your preferred source for gaming news

Are you a fan of the coverage that GamesRadar+ produces on your favorite video game and entertainment franchises, but wish there was a way to see more of it when you use Google?

Well, the good news is thatGoogle has introduced a new feature to make it easier to find news articles from your favorite websites! The 'Preferred News Source' tool rolled out in the US and India earlier this year, and is expected to expand to new territories soon, so here's how to set GamesRadar+ as your preferred source of gaming news.

Search for any topic on Google, gaming or otherwise, and if it's trending, you'll see a 'Top Stories' section filled with relevant articles. Above those articles is an icon that looks like two overlapping cards with a star on top. Click there, and a pop-up will ask you to "choose your preferred sources" by typing the name or URL of your chosen website - like GamesRadar.com, for instance.

Or you can click right here to add GamesRadar+ as a preferred news source on Google.

(Image credit: PC Mag)

Once you've reloaded your results by hitting the corresponding button at the base of the pop-up, you're good to go. After that, if you search for a topic covered by one of your preferred sources, then that site will appear more prominently in your results, either in the Top Stories box or in a dedicated 'From Your Sources' section that will appear below Top Stories.

You can add as many preferred sources as you like - Google says that most of its early testers added at least four websites using the feature. So you might choose to add GamesRadar+ for your gaming or film & TV news, but you can pick any other websites for your other hobbies. You can also remove sources whenever you like by returning to the pop-up window and unchecking them.

