It took just 2 weeks for God of War: Ragnarok modders to remove over 1,500 lines of "pointless" and "patronizing" dialogue that also irked PS5 players on launch
No more hand-holding
A new God of War: Ragnarok mod on PC aims to tackle one of the action-adventure game's most annoying features – the often "handholdy" dialogue from players' companions.
When the long-awaited God of War sequel first launched on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, complaints regarding companions and their "backseat gaming" arose. Fans just wanted a little more time to solve puzzles before Atreus and Mimir would chime in with unwanted solutions. The topic grew until it reached the developers themselves, who explained that Ragnarok's companions "spoiling" puzzles too quickly was an oversight on their part.
Now that the game has been out on PC for a couple of weeks, the issue with pesky dialogue is in the limelight once again – but this time around, the community was quick to conjure up its own solution. Modder "Mophead01" has released a genius new mod that simply axes all of the lines perceived by players as unnecessary. Aptly dubbed "Please Shut Up," it removes over 1,500 "pointless" and "patronizing" voice lines from Ragnarok.
"Tired of companions telling you things you already know? Tired of the game treating you like a child if you don't instantly solve every puzzle?" According to Mophead01, the mod is perfect for anyone who feels overwhelmed by the "incredibly annoying" and "handholdy dialogue." As a PC player myself, I love to see it – it's almost a certain bet that if something bothers the community, a modder will work to resolve it once a game breaks free of its console exclusivity.
God of War Ragnarok's PSN bypass mod has been pulled because it "got too much attention" and its creator wanted to avoid "potential threats" from Sony
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.