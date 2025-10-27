God of War star Christopher Judge says, at 61, his "dexterity's not what it used to be," which sucks, but his family's Tekken tournaments and choice of fighter are just wholesome enough to turn this emotional rollercoaster around

Don't do this to me, Christopher Judge. It's Monday and I'm in a frail state. Don't remind me of the indiscriminate cruelty of time and how even the literal God of War and son of Zeus is subject to its detrimental qualities.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what God of War star Christopher Judge did during a panel at MCM Comic Con London (via press release), but thankfully he turned it all around by revealing his family's Tekken 8 tournaments and the fighter he chooses as his main.

"I'm 61 and my eyesight's not what it used to be, my manual dexterity's not what it used to be - honestly I got tired of my kids clowning me," said Judge. "But the thing we still do as a family is we still have Tekken tournaments. I'm Eddy - because his hair game's on point."

Honestly, valid. I can only dream of having the density to pull off those thick, flowing braids. It's worth noting that Judge himself has been known to rock the braided look in the past, like in this interview with The Washington Post from 2023.

During the same panel, Judge revealed his hopes for a potential God of War Ragnarok sequel, saying he wants the series to go back to Egypt even though he's confident that "no matter what pantheon it is, it will be great." Did he inadvertently reveal that things are in motion for a sequel at Sony Santa Monica? It kinda seems so, but nothing's confirmed at this point.

God of War and Dark Knight Rises star Christopher Judge says Christopher Nolan is a "true genius," but his directing style is "disconcerting" for an actor