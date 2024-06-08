Goat Simulator 3 reveals its "Multiverse of Nonsense" DLC at the Future Games Show with a cosmic trailer

Goat Simulator 3 has debuted its new Multiverse-themed DLC at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, with a new premiere trailer that's somehow even more bizarre and surreal than you'd expect to see from the Goat Simulator franchise.

Entitled "Multiverse of Nonsense", the trailer opens with a suitably dramatic shot that feels like a riff on everything from Fortnite to the MCU (if the title of the expansion didn't give it away), as the Goat protagonist is dropped out of a rift in space-time to swoop down to a chaotic, patchwork island below - along with a bunch of other colourful characters.

Things don't seem any less bizarre after touchdown. Cataloging every absurdity in even this short trailer would take hours - that's the Goat Sim franchise for you - but a few highlights include battling a chameleon-headed hydra, a train that seems to defy all rules of physics, vehicular carnage in toytown, attacking a sentient sun with rocks... and then there's the capybara.

But not just any capybara. Fitting in with the clear intention to riff on Marvel, we see what looks like the MCU's iconic Infinity Gauntlet being assembled, only for a wide shot to reveal that it's being worn as a crown by a cosmically-large capybara. Look, if you don't get it, I'm not going to embarrass us both by explaining it to you, OK?

The Multiverse of Nonsense DLC doesn't have an announced release date yet, but you can play or wishlist the base game on Steam right now, or check out the developer Coffee Stain North on Twitter for more updates!

