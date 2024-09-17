This new FPS is like Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines meets Borderlands and we can't wait to sink our teeth into it

Have you ever wanted to mash up the vampiric horrors of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines with the cel-shaded comic book aesthetic of Borderlands? Well, look no further, because the upcoming first-person shooter Trust from Byte Barrel appears to be just that.

Awakening from your centuries-long slumber, you'll need to survive the onslaught of vampire hunters set on making a living off of your cold dead corpse. Based on the Steam description, Trust is mainly a first-person shooter but sets out to blend in some immersive-sim elements to give players options on how to approach a situation like relying on the shadows for stealthy movement, or utilizing your surroundings to get a leg up on your enemy.

If nothing else, Trust could capitalize on the vampire hunting market after a less than stellar launch from Arkane's Redfall last year, as it seems people might still be blood hungry for a vampire-based shooter to sink their teeth into. It really didn't seem like the premise of Redfall was the problem so much as its execution.

While the comic book aesthetic and visuals are certainly striking, we don't know much more about the moment-to-moment gameplay outside of a few key details on the game's steam page. According to Steam, the game features a day and night cycle that will force you to choose when to complete certain objectives, with those during the day being far more difficult as the risk of turning to ash from the sun is at its highest.

Whether you want to stick to the shadows or go in guns blazing, it seems like Trust might finally scratch that vampire itch we've all been looking for.

If you're looking for more bloody good times, check out why we need more vampires in video games.