The Finals studio's new extraction shooter Arc Raiders is doing a "server slam" beta next month to make sure it's "polished, balanced, and ready for action" before release

Arc Raiders, the upcoming extraction shooter from The Finals developer Embark Studios, is putting its servers to the test with a free beta next month.

Described as a "server slam" in a press release, the open beta kicks off Friday, October 17 and runs until Sunday, October 19. It'll be available to everyone on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store with no pre-registration required.

"We're excited to welcome Raiders to the Server Slam — this is where we'll really put ARC Raiders through its paces ahead of full launch," says Embark executive producer Aleksander Grøndal. "Our goal is simple: make sure that on October 30, when the servers go live, every player experiences the game exactly as we've intended — polished, balanced, and ready for action. Thanks for joining us — let's prepare to go topside."

Pre-Order Trailer | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

ARC Raiders was announced in 2021 as a free-to-play co-op third-person shooter, but in 2023 was changed to a PvPvE extraction shooter, receiving a closed alpha later that year. Then, after ditching the free-to-play model and opting for a $40 price tag, Embark held an open "tech test" in October 2024 and another this May, and now, players will have one more chance to try out the game for free before its full release.

If you do participate in this final beta, you'll have an exclusive backpack cosmetic waiting for you in the full game should you decide to buy it.

