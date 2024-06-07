Team Fortress 2 actor throws support behind players speaking against the state of the shooter: "I have never seen such passion"

A Team Fortress 2 voice actor has commented on the state of Valve's game as players speak out about the developer's inaction on tackling bots.

Earlier this week, for the first time in its history, Team Fortress 2's recent Steam reviews hit an average of 'Mostly Negative.' The reason behind this? A wave of bots taking over the shooter, making it "unplayable" for many over the course of months, and developer Valve holding off on addressing the bots and eliminating them from Team Fortress 2.

Now, actor Robin Atkin Downes, who voices the Medic in Team Fortress 2, has voiced support for aggrieved players in the tweet below. In the voice of the Medic himself, Downes wishes he could "heal you all und heal ze game," but also adds in another tweet that healing isn't an easy thing, and this common struggle among Team Fortress 2 players is uniting them all, and that's a good thing.

It makes me sad to see so many of you upset about ze current state of Team Fortress 2….. As your medic I vish I could heal you all und heal ze game…. Und #fixtf2 pic.twitter.com/x7vNEgrf7iJune 6, 2024

"Ze connection you all have in your mission to correct ze game is more powerful zan ze final result. I have verked on hundreds of games und I have never seen, such passion from a group of gamers!" writes Downes, who also adds that he thinks it's time for the "healing to begin." In other words, it's time for Valve to fix their shooter and listen to players.

Predictably, there's still no word from Valve on Team Fortress 2, nearly a month after mass downvotes began on Steam, and a full six months after bots first started plaguing the shooter later last year. Valve enjoys a typical hands-off approach, both in its game development and patching, as illustrated by the years-long wait for Team Fortress 2 updates, and in Steam store curation itself, so there's no telling when this problem could potentially be resolved.

