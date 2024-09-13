Outrageously stylish speedrun FPS launches to near-unanimous praise except exactly 1 negative Steam review, which the the devs are already promising a patch to address

I Am Your Beast is the latest release from cult indie dev Strange Scaffold, and just a few days after launch it's already garnered hundreds of Steam reviews that are over 99% positive. In fact, the game has only gotten a single negative review, and the devs are already planning a patch to address that feedback.

If you want a taste of what to expect from I Am Your Beast, you can check out the trailer below, which will give you a sense of the game's style - which is absolutely impeccable. This is an uber-fast-paced FPS with a story, but the big emphasis is on speedrunning. Each level encourages you to play over and over to find the best route and improve your times.

I Am Your Beast - LAUNCH TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Judging by the 255 positive Steam reviews as of today, it's got its hook in a lot of players. You can browse the Steam reviews for yourself, but you'll keep seeing phrases like "highly recommended," "greatest game I've played," and "God this game is good" as you go.

The one and only negative review comes from a player who got sick from the violent screen shake effect that accompanies melee attacks. "Thanks for alerting us to this issue," the devs said in response. "No need to change your review if you're not so inclined, but based on what we've learned here, we'll add an accessibility option that lessens the impact of screenshake in the near future. Thank you again, and here's hoping you can play the game without feeling sick sooner than later!"

Strange Scaffold has quietly become one of the most notable devs in the indie space, putting out regular bangers with wild aesthetics and often short runtimes that nonetheless manage to satisfy. Last year's Max Payne-meets-vampires shooter El Paso, Elsewhere is in line for a film adaptation, and this year's Clickolding managed to pack a whole lot of viral 'WTF' into a $3 package with a 40 minute runtime. Clearly Strange Scaffold is doing something right.

