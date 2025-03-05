Marvel Rivals publisher indefinitely delays its other hero shooter on Xbox and PS5 2 days before its free-to-play launch

Marvel Rivals publisher NetEase has indefinitely delayed the console launch of its other free-to-play hero shooter, FragPunk, just two days before it was due to come out on all platforms in order to "fully optimize and polish the console versions for launch."

"We want to be fully transparent with you: during the console compliance testing process, we encountered unexpected technical challenges in optimization and adaptation," the developer announced yesterday. "Rather than rushing the console release and providing a potentially poor user experience, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of the console versions to ensure that players receive a comparable experience to those on PC."

FragPunk - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

FragPunk's still set to bring its first-person shooting and roguelike-ish card chaos to PC on March 6, but NetEase has "prepared compensation" to make sure PS5 and Xbox Series X folks aren't too upset.

Console players who pre-ordered the game's Pioneer Bundle, which included exclusive cosmetics and the first battle pass, are getting automatic refunds "in accordance with platform policies." When the shooter finally hits PS5 and Xbox, pre-orderers will also get $10 worth of in-game currency to spend on skins that will probably cost more than $10 (if Marvel Rivals' cosmetics are anything to go by.) The pre-order bundle cosmetics will also be available "in a time-limited way after the console versions are released."

NetEase also promised to give away all "rewards gained via engagement" that are included "from the start of Season One until the console version goes live," including cosmetics and currencies, though it didn't go into detailed on how exactly that works.

There's no word on how long Xbox and PS5 players will need to wait, but you can check out the best FPS games in the meantime.