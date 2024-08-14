Just days after Bethesda gave Doom Eternal players official mod tools, someone's bustin' demons in Super Mario 64's iconic Bob-Omb Battlefield

Well, that didn't take long. Just a few days after Bethesda gave Doom Eternal official mod support, someone has let Doomguy loose in Super Mario 64's iconic Bob-Omb Battlefield level.

It's still a work-in-progress, but if this absolutely surreal video is a sign of what's to come from Doom Eternal mods, we're in for a wild time. In it, you can see Doomguy rampaging around Bob-Omb Battlefield laying waste to all sorts of Doom Eternal baddies. It's jarring enough seeing such a classic Super Mario 64 level from a first-person perspective, but my eyes can barely process seeing a demon on the same platform I've been yeeting King Bob-Omb from for almost 30 years.

"There is a lot of jank and things i have to fix and add to this map but this is a showcase of the current state of my new mod," says the modder.

Modders have been tinkering with Doom Eternal for years now in an unofficial capacity, but with Bethesda offering up its own tools, the playing field has changed completely. Bethesda said the in-game modding offers the "same tools we used to build Doom Eternal," which should enable a lot more complexity than was previously possible, hence this absurdly entertaining mashup of Mario 64 and Doom Eternal. Furthermore, the process of sharing Doom Eternal mods with the world is a lot more streamlined now thanks to the in-game mod browser.

