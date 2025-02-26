Juggling Control 2, the Max Payne remakes, and FBC: Firebreak means developer Remedy isn't "as close as usual"

Remedy Entertainment feels good about its first full foray into the co-op realm with FBC: Firebreak, says one developer, even if the studio doesn't feel as tight-knit as it once did.

FBC: Firebreak is further expanding the Remedy Connected Universe later this year, this time with a first-person shooting co-op game where you (and some internet friendos) team up, suit up with weapons and paranormal gear, and then run into the loveably weird, liminal office corridors of The Oldest House, which you might have vivid nightmares of from Control.

"I feel good about Firebreak," communications director Thomas Puha tweeted yesterday. "Glad to get to launch something that’s just about co-op and purely fun and very different genre. About time."

What Puha doesn't particularly enjoy is the fact that the development teams aren't "as close as usual" now that there are so many Remedy games cooking under the same roof, including the remakes of the hard boiled crime epics Max Payne and a proper sequel to Control, which the studio has vaguely called an 'action-RPG.' Puha is still "glad to have work in the current climate, of course."

In the meantime, it'll be self-publishing Firebreak for the very first time and it's even putting the shooter Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Extra one day one to help ensure that it's a successful launch. "It also means there's financial backing and marketing support for the game from both first parties, which is crucial – especially as Remedy is self-publishing this game across all platforms," Puha said last year in an interview with GamesRadar+.

