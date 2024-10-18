FBC: Firebreak, the Control FPS, is only the second game to ever launch into Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus on day one
Remedy Entertainment is getting its first multiplayer game into as many hands as possible on launch day
Remedy Entertainment properly revealed its first-ever multiplayer game, FBC: Firebreak, just yesterday, and it's trying to dodge the same fate as countless other online games by getting the shooter into as many hands as possible from the get-go.
FBC: Firebreak might ring a bell if you've ever played the studio's freaky action game Control. The upcoming co-op shooter looks just as wonderfully weird and frantic because it's actually set in the same paranormal Federal Bureau of Control homebase called the Old House, which should explain all the yellow post-it notes everywhere, as up to three firebreakers shoot through what looks like very Left 4 Dead-style missions.
Remedy is keen to avoid the pitfalls of other modern multiplayer games, though. Communications director Thomas Puha tells Xbox Wire that the team didn't want players to feel like logging in every day is a "second job" - it's more a pick-up-and-play experience. But even more importantly, FBC: Firebreak is launching into both Xbox Game Pass and the PS Plus catalogue on day one.
Games usually come to one of the two competing subscription services on launch day, if at all, as the only other outlier that doubled-dipped in the same way is last year's Sea of Stars. The strategy might seem like an eyebrow-raiser, but FBC: Firebreak won't be free-to-play when it launches next year, and we've seen that price tags can be a potentially fatal hurdle for multiplayer games to get over, so the normally "mid-priced title" should at least be able to attract a solid starting playerbase with no barrier to entry on console.
Over on Steam, Remedy notes that its games "look amazing but have high PC requirements." Here here. To allow as many people as possible into The Old House's sometimes moving door, the studio will " aim for a wider range of PC hardware, including Steam Deck," while retaining the team's usual sheen.
For now, see our upcoming games of 2024 and beyond list to find out what else is coming up next.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
Remedy's Control-based multiplayer shooter looks like a Left 4 Dead horde FPS with Helldivers 2's anti-live service vibes: "This isn't about logging in every day for some loot"
Stalker 2 has some of the best FPS action I've played in 2024, thanks to its "old-school" formula that treats players as "highly expendable"