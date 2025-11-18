Escape from Tarkov lead admits 1.0 Steam launch was "rough for sure," and problems fixed in the latest version were "not enough"
He says the team needs to "finally crack" the game's performance problems
Escape from Tarkov's game director, Nikita Buyanov, admits on social media that the 1.0 Steam release version is "rough for sure," saying that the bug fixes from the pre-release version are "not enough." He apologizes for the state the game is currently in, and promises to "continue fighting for everything good against the bad."
The closed alpha for Escape from Tarkov launched in 2016, and the full game launched nine years later on November 15, 2025. Looking at the game's Steam page, it currently has a 'Mixed' reception, but if we expand this to reviews in all languages it stands at 'Mostly Negative.'
The most highly rated review on the Steam page, at the time of writing, reads: "This game is still a piece of dogshit, I have been playing for more than 7 years now... HOW THE FUCK YOU CLOWNS CAN RELEASE THIS GAME WITH THE SAME ISSUES FROM WIPE TO WIPE?" The fact that over 500 people gave this assessment the thumbs up shows that many share the sentiment.