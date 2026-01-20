Bungie sets Marathon apart from Arc Raiders' AI-infused voices with a stacked cast of actors including Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 talent
With the likes of Jennifer English, Ben Starr, and Tracy Wiles taking part
Bungie has unveiled a massive cast list for its upcoming shooter Marathon, featuring the likes of Baldur's Gate 3, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Hades 2 actors.
Alongside confirming the March release date, Bungie confirmed that Marathon will feature the voices of a very short cast list including, ahem, "Krizia Bajos, Samantha Béart, Beau Bridgland, Ry Chase, Roger Clark, Darin De Paul, Jennifer English, Dave Fennoy, Nika Futterman, Morla Gorrondona, Reina Guthrie, Donnla Hughes, Keston John, Sohm Kapila, Rich Keeble, Elliot Knight, Erica Lindbeck, Piotr Michael, Brent Mukai, Neil Newbon, Ariana Nicole George, Emily O'Brien, Lee Shorten, Jason Spisak, Ben Starr, JB Tadena, Fred Tatasciore, Craig Lee Thomas, Elias Toufexis, Oliver Vaquer, Scott Whyte, Tracy Wiles, Erin Yvette."
So yeah, basically every single voice actor ever at this rate. Baldur's Gate 3 is well represented with Newbon, Béart, English, and Wiles, with the latter two also representing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 alongside Starr and Keeble. And, of course, there's a nice helping of industry legends like Fennoy, Clark, O'Brien, Lindbeck , Tatasciore, and Yvette for good measure.