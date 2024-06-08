Bodycam brings FPS action to an ultra-realistic world that has to be seen to be believed

Bodycam is being made by just two French developers at Reissad Studio, but if you've witnessed the exclusive trailer shown during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase then you may not have been able to believe your eyes.

By harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 to produce highly detailed environments and combining it with clever video tricks such as image degradation and chromatic aberration through a fish-eye lens, brothers Luca and Leo have produced an effect that perfectly captures the view through an eponymous bodycam. The ultra-realistic results this produces trick your brain into feeling as much like you're watching found footage as playing a video game, which gives it an almost survival horror-like quality.

This effect extends beyond the environments, with guns and explosions making satisfyingly loud noises and fallen enemies realistically rag-dolling down stairs and off roofs, their faces automatically covered with digital blurring to heighten the feeling of witnessing actual footage being played back.

The developers have focused on realism, with movement and shooting through the view of a bodycam feeling very different to the usual FPS controls, so you'll need to adapt if you want to fight through to victory in the various game modes. Alongside the standard Deathmatches and Team Deathmatches, a fresh take on Search and Destroy titled Body Bomb will encourage competition while pushing your team's cooperation and communication to the limit.

Bodycam is out right now on PC so you can purchase it on Steam, or join the Discord server and follow on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news.

