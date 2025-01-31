Blizzard hands out refunds for a $28 Overwatch 2 skin after making it a free Twitch drop just 24 hours post-release

Blizzard Entertainment is making amends with fans livid about a paid Overwatch 2 skin that became free 24 hours later.

Overwatch 2 always seems to be steeped in some kind of controversy - sometimes deserved, mostly not - but the latest round of criticism came from support hero Lucio's Cyber DJ legendary skin that was included in the in-game store via the Cyber Fiend bundle, which also featured a futuristic Widowmaker skin, for roughly $28.

It was a cool outfit, so what's the big fuss about? Well, less than a day after some players dropped cash for the skin, Blizzard announced that the Cyber DJ cosmetic would be available as a free Twitch drop alongside an Overwatch 2 Spotlight event set to reveal "groundbreaking PvP gameplay changes."

The whole kerfuffle seems to have been a big mix-up between departments, though. "There was an unfortunate error where we released a shop bundle that included the Cyber DJ Lucio skin in our shop while also announcing this skin as an exclusive skin for Twitch Drops in our Overwatch Spotlight announcement blog," the community team wrote on the game's competitive subreddit. "We've refunded anyone who has purchased this skin."

To sweeten the pot, the team is also including a new Flirty Flare skin for Baptiste as an exclusive drop for next month's Overwatch Spotlight. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate our community for alerting us of this. See you on February 12!"

Blizzard's upcoming event comes after genre newbie Marvel Rivals has been eating its lunch for two whole months. Popular streamer Ninja recently proclaimed that "Overwatch is dead and gone," though opinions are split as fellow Twitch star Shroud argued that Overwatch is "absolutely a much better game" than Marvel Rivals. Here here.

Hopes that Overwatch 2 will fully return to 6v6 matches are raised as the playtest is extended thanks to “continued player interest.”