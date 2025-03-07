Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission

David Goldfarb, a former Battlefield developer, has shared a snippet from a script he wrote for Battlefield Bad Company 3.

Unfortunately, Battlefield Bad Company 3 never got greenlit by EA, so we were all left hanging after the events of Bad Company 2, but either an NDA has expired or Goldfarb simply found some old files on his computer, because recently he's been sharing details of a script he wrote for the game.

The page he shares contains dialogue between demolitions expert private George Gordon Haggard Jr. and a sneaky kid who steals some snacks and cigarettes from his store, Adiosvidanya.

Haggard shows his soft side, letting the kid keep the food but taking back the smokes "on account of me not contributing to the delinquency of a minor." He also reveals he "stole my share of things, once."

One person asks, "BC3 as a concept was a thing? I thought the studio never even entertained it," to which Goldfarb replies, "the studio didn't, I was writing it anyway for myself."

Still, he had a solid idea of what the plot would look like. He previously said, "short version is, Russia won and partially took over Alaska," after the end of Bad Company 2. In his planned sequel, one fan correctly guesses that "they got kicked out of the military clearly. Since you said these are the first pages.. I’m guess there’s a “gang gets back together” for a special (impossible) mission that they’re only willing to use expendable team like them to do."

Even though he doubts "with every fiber" of his being that EA will give him the rights to the characters, he says he "might as well" finish the script.

If you're hungry for more Battlefield action, check out our list of the best FPS games you can play right now. I personally can't wait for the next generation of shooters to take us back to simpler times.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

