As Stalker 2 bug reports roll in, dev warns "there may still be rough edges" because "we literally haven't released anything of this scale before"

Stalker 2 is finally here, and in the early hours the launch is drawing a mixed response - thanks largely to the FPS game's numerous bugs and technical issues. In our Stalker 2 review Andu called it "the best but most broken game I've played all year," and alongside the launch developer GSC Game World itself is warning players that they should expect some "rough edges."

"S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a massive game," the devs say in a message on Twitter. "We understand that in such a game, there may still be rough edges: we literally haven't released anything of this scale before. We're absolutely committed to being here, monitoring your feedback, and quickly fixing any issues that need our attention. In the first days after release, we'll be working with hotfixes, rolling them out as precisely as possible, but as frequently as we can. Then, we'll switch to larger updates that include constant improvements. There will also be free in-game content - we'll share its roadmap later in December."

As I write this a few hours after Stalker 2's launch, the game's Steam reviews are hovering around a 76% 'mostly positive' rating - that's not terrible, but it's certainly a lower score than you'd hope for after a 15-year wait for series fans. The vast majority of the negative reviews so far come down to complaints about performance and technical issues.

In a way, Stalker 2's launch is a perfect tribute to the original game, which launched in 2007 to abundant praise for its depth and expansiveness and major critiques for its technical issues. "As someone who adores the original Stalker trilogy, jank and instability are issues I'm all too familiar with," Andy says in our review. "But Stalker 2, in its current state, has too much baggage to overlook."

"We have big plans for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. universe. In a way, today is both a return and the beginning of a grand new journey," the devs concluded in their launch day announcement. "We're blessed to have you before, we're blessed to have you now. The Zone belongs to you. Have fun."

