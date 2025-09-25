Forza Horizon 6's Japan is even bigger than Forza Horizon 5's map, which itself was double the size of FH4, but the new setting is "also dense" with "always something around the corner"

Forza Horizon 6 is finally listening to the loudest fans in the room and vroom vrooming into Japan after taking a world tour across the USA, Australia, Southern Europe, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. And in true Playground Games fashion, the developers are once again creating the racing series' biggest ever map while promising that it's also the "most full."

Speaking to GamesRadar+ ahead of the blockbuster sequel's Tokyo Game Show reveal, art director Don Arceta confirmed that Japan "is our biggest map yet" and "also our most full." Of course, Forza Horizon maps are always full of ramps to speed off, collectibles to find, funky missions to partake in, and races (duh) – Forza Horizon 6 is just adding even more.

"Like, obviously, we can't go bigger without filling it with things to do and see," Arceta continued. "And I think this map that we've created for Japan, or Horizon's version of Japan, is big, but also dense. There's always something around the corner for you to discover and see. But yeah, it's bigger. I won't put a number on it. It is bigger."

One has to wonder how big Horizon's Japan can get considering Forza Horizon 5 was already twice the size of Forza Horizon 4, which itself was the biggest Forza Horizon at the time. I guess you can't skimp on scale when you're depicting mammoth, iconic locales like Mount Fuji or Tokyo, which Arceta also calls the series' "biggest city" to date.

"I think people will be most surprised about the city, Tokyo city, because I think it is probably our most ambitious," he added. "It's really layered and complex. And I think players will just enjoy that space. It'll be something new and fresh."

Forza Horizon 6 devs worked "closely" with a cultural consultant to ensure they were being "authentic and respectful" with the racing game's Japan setting