Modders behind one of Final Fantasy 14's most beloved third-party tools are making their own "cozy crafting roguelite," and it looks a whole lot like Moonlighter
Teamcrafter is available to back on Kickstarter
One of the most iconic third-party Final Fantasy 14 tools, Teamcraft, has inspired the creation of a standalone game – a whimsical new roguelite aptly dubbed Teamcrafter.
Conceived by the very modders behind Teamcraft, a downloadable Final Fantasy 14 tool that aims to make high-end crafting and gathering easier for players, the new pixel-style game is currently available to back via Kickstarter. Described as a "cozy crafting roguelite," it looks like an action-packed blend of genre gems such as Moonlighter, with "procedural biomes" that include everything from caves and plains to snowy mountains and lava worlds.
There's an "infinite amount of worlds" to visit, too, in a Portal Knights sort of way – albeit with a bit more risk sprinkled in. Players won't take Teamcrafter's massive monsters on without any powers or skills backing them, though. In true roguelite fashion, there are "more than a hundred collectables, over 40 talents, 50 passive items," and more to help. Every single run of the game is also different, as longtime fans of the genre might expect.
Although it's not directly related to the Square Enix MMO, Teamcrafter was born of the ideas that helped shape its developers' free crafting tool for Final Fantasy 14 – and was inspired by crafting as an in-game activity itself. Specifically, "watching numerous crafters prepare big equipment for adventurers fighting, living their cozy life in nature, gathering resources, playing the way they wanted to play, while helping others, in the shadows."
Teamcrafter has managed to raise $57,320 on Kickstarter so far, with 1,092 backers locked in so far. The campaign has just 51 hours to go, but a Steam page for the roguelite has already gone live. Interested fans can either wishlist the game on Valve's platform now to keep up to date with any future updates, or opt to back Teamcrafter via Kickstarter for rewards come its release date – one that hasn't yet been specified by developers.
