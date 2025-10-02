Final Fantasy 7 Remake series lead doubts that "the exact same battle system" from the revamped JRPG trilogy will make it into his future games: "We want to keep it surprising"

Naoki Hamaguchi, the director behind Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its long-awaited sequel – the officially unnamed, so-called "Part 3" – isn't sure his future games will use the remade JRPG trio's battle system, so as to keep things "fresh" for fans.

Speaking in a recent interview with Easy Allies, the Square Enix developer first explains that he isn't sure just what he'll be working on after the hotly anticipated threequel to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake arrives – but he doesn't think he'll incorporate the trilogy's combat into it. "I don't know what kind of project I would be working on after the FF7 Remake project, but at this point in time, I don't think I will use the exact same battle system," he says.

"In order to keep it fresh, we want to keep it surprising for our players." That's precisely why he believes he'll opt to stray away from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake formula – although that doesn't mean he can't use it as a foundation for any battle system he does end up creating for later games. In fact, Hamaguchi thinks there's a big possibility that the revamped JRPGs' own combat mechanics serve as "a basis" of sorts later on down the line.

Talking Final Fantasy VII w/ Naoki Hamaguchi at TGS 2025 - Easy Allies Interview - YouTube Watch On

"I think it is very possible for me to take the FF7 Remake battle system as a basis, [and] have something that derives from that as an evolution," as the director concludes. "I think there is a possibility to use something like that, but I don't think I'll use the exact same format." However, the lead doesn't go into any further details about what he might pull from the existing battle feature for new games or what he may change.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake battle system was controversial itself for some fans, as it took the classic 1997 game's own and transformed it into a much more action-based experience in combat. Older online threads highlight this, with a split in the community regarding the move away from turn-based battles. These types of reactions, coupled with Hamaguchi's words, do make me wonder what's in store for his future releases.

