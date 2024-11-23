Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director thinks an MMO team-up with Final Fantasy 14 would be a "great idea": "There's definitely a lot of things that could possibly come up along those lines"

Yoshi-P has been dreaming of it for some time now, but Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi shares a similar desire for the JRPG to get a Final Fantasy 14 crossover someday.

"I mean obviously there's nothing specific planned at the moment, but I think it'd be a great idea, yes," Hamaguchi-san told GamesRadar+ at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024. "I mean, I get on very well with with Yoshi myself. We both trust each other greatly. We often get together and discuss things like the future of the Final Fantasy series, etc. So I think because we do work so well together, there's definitely a lot of things that could possibly come up along those lines. So yeah, I think it'd be really good."

As an ever-evolving MMO spanning more than a decade, Final Fantasy 14 has seen all manner of crossovers since its 2010 debut. From mainline Final Fantasy games to the likes of Capcom's Monster Hunter World and Nier: Automata, it seems only fitting that Yoshi-P should join forces with Hamaguchi and co to bring the FF7 Remake trilogy in on the fun.

With both Square Enix directors confirmed to be on board with the idea, does that mean we could be seeing Cloud and Tifa knocking about Hydaelyn sometime soon? Only time will tell – perhaps "once the trilogy wraps up," as Yoshi-P has suggested in the past. For now though, at least FF14 fans can rest assured that the mobile version won't be yet another gacha game.

