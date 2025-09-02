Final Fantasy 14 might follow in World of Warcraft's footsteps with its own housing system, as Square Enix is "heavily discussing the possibility" of adding "special techniques for decorating"

It's official – the moment all Final Fantasy 14 housing stans have been waiting for might come in the future, and it's all thanks to another MMORPG: World of Warcraft.

That's right, the new housing system coming to World of Warcraft from Blizzard has spurred conversations over at Square Enix of more decorative freedom in Final Fantasy 14 – or so it seems, judging by a recent interview between Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida, the latter game's director, and Buffed at Gamescom 2025. The subject came about when Yoshi-P was asked about decorating and the so-called "glitches" we Final Fantasy 14 stans know all too well.

Explaining how "some players do use special techniques for decorating their houses," which are apparently dubbed "floating glitches" by developers in Japan, the director says that they're "not officially supported" – but that doesn't mean they won't ever be. "We have been heavily discussing the possibility of officially supporting this," he admits. "We have just finished the discussions, and now we are considering how we would be able to achieve this in the game."

For anyone unaware of how such "floating glitches" work, players basically stack objects or hide furniture behind walls and assemble things in ways that they weren't necessarily meant to be so as to achieve a desired aesthetic or recreate a kind of furnishing that may not already exist in-game. The video above showcases some of these glitches and how they allow for more creative freedom while decorating housing's interior in Final Fantasy 14.

Yoshi-P goes on to describe how the Final Fantasy 14 dev team boasts "a lot of WoW players as well," so the team "would really like to study the systems" of Blizzard's own MMO "and see what we can replicate." He adds that, if the World of Warcraft housing and decoration features end up being good, it'll push Square Enix "to make sure that we do even better." After all, fans might ask, "Well, if they can do that in WoW, why can't we do that in FF14?"

As a longtime Final Fantasy 14 player and lover of all things housing myself, I hope those "discussions" move forward so I can stop spending hours trying to ace decorating glitches.

