Final Fantasy 14 gets more US Worlds as Dawntrail's launch looms, hoping to avoid the dreadful Endwalker queues of the MMO's past

Final Fantasy 14 is getting four new Worlds later this month on June 11, to help manage the inevitable onslaught of sign-ins come Dawntrail's arrival on June 28.

Announced just earlier today, Cuchulainn, Golem, Kraken, and Rafflesia will be the four new Worlds coming to Final Fantasy 14's North American Data Centre, Dynamis, later this month on June 11. These will compliment the existing 24 Worlds for North American players, and expand the Dynamis server so that it matches the eight Worlds in the other servers.

We would like to introduce new Worlds coming to the North American Data Center, Dynamis, on June 11.🦑 Cuchulainn🗿 Golem🐙 Kraken🪷 Rafflesia Read on for details on character creation bonuses and housing purchases 🌎 https://t.co/DLR5hWfDvT pic.twitter.com/wfYtBUqYqiJune 4, 2024

This means North American players will now have the same number of Worlds as their Japanese counterparts, 28 in total. North American players were way ahead of their European and Oceanian counterparts even before the four new Worlds, as the former has 16 Worlds in total, while the latter has just five (Oceania servers were the most recent to launch in January 2022).

Housing and Free Company plots will be made available for purchase the very day the new North American servers go live on June 11. From around 8 am PT/11 am ET, there'll be nine Wards available for Free Company plots, and 14 wards available for private housing.

It's not hard to see why Square Enix is rolling out these new Worlds now. Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail is right around the corner from going into early access on June 28, and the developer definitely doesn't want a repeat of the Endwalker launch from late 2021, when servers were so busy and strained that the entire MMO was removed from sale for newcomers.

If you're excited for Dawntrail, make sure to tune into the next Final Fantasy 14 live show, which takes place later this month on June 14, and will focus primarily on the upcoming 7.0 update, which goes live alongside the new expansion.