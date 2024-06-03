Final Fantasy 14 is getting one more Live Letter before Dawntrail to focus on patch 7.0 itself

Final Fantasy 14 will get a brand new Letter From the Producer Live broadcast before Dawntrail launches later this month.

The new showcase from Square Enix will take place later this month on June 14 at 8pm Japan time, which equates to 4am PT/7am ET/12pm BST. That's exactly two weeks before Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail enters early access on June 28, so it could very likely be the last Square Enix broadcast before the big new expansion drops.

Over on the Japanese version of The Lodestone, it's revealed that Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida and company will be focusing on patch 7.0 in the new Letter From the Producer Live. What's more, the patch's official title is apparently "Golden Legacy."

So the new broadcast might actually focus more on the big new patch for Final Fantasy 14, rather than the Dawntrail expansion itself. This isn't entirely a surprise - Final Fantasy 14's 7.0 Benchmark just re-launched earlier today, June 3, following extensive and critical feedback from players, so Yoshida and company will likely speak about further feedback from the latest version of the Benchmark.

It's this Benchmark that's giving Final Fantasy 14 players a better look at how their Warriors of Light will look when the huge graphical overhaul debuts in patch 7.0. The previous Benchmark was criticized for making characters look largely lifeless, but from the looks of things so far, it seems like the new Benchmark is going down a treat with players previewing the graphics update.

Final Fantasy 14's patch 7.0 will launch on June 28, as soon as Dawntrail enters early access. Dawntrail's full launch will follow a few days later on July 2.

