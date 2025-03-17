28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"

News
By published

"I believe Tifa’s good qualities are the combination of her character, expressions, voice, movements, combat abilities and all of her other charms"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Over a year after the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tifa Lockhart has been awarded the title of "best character" at the fan-voted Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards for 2024. While Tifa has become one of the go-to video game crushes for multiple generations of players, Tetsuya Nomura – who served as character designer on the original Final Fantasy 7 and now directs the remake series – says her appeal is about far more than her looks.

"Thank you for voting for Tifa," Nomura says in a statement for the award show (translated by Genki on Twitter). "It has already been about 30 years since I designed the original Tifa. Her getting such support, even now, after 30 years, is a great honor as a designer. However, a character is not just about appearance, personality is also important. I believe Tifa’s good qualities are the combination of her character, expressions, voice, movements, combat abilities, and all of her other charms. The entire team worked together to create her charm, and we are truly grateful for the recognition that it has received."

If you've been on the internet for more than three seconds, you've probably seen an array of Tifa fanart running the gamut from "admirably chaste" to "beyond pornographic," and there's historically been a bit of debate in the Final Fantasy fandom over whether Tifa's appeal is in her looks or her character. Of course, some of that debate is the product of deeply silly fandom wars between Aerith stans and Tifa fanatics, so maybe it's best to just ignore all that and enjoy your favorite characters on your own terms.

As Nomura points out, people latch onto a character for a variety of reasons. Yeah, sex appeal is one of them, and Square Enix is more than aware of that – even OG FF7 background designer Kenzo Kanzaki once joked that his favorite character "would be Tifa, because of her ample bust." But that kind of appeal only gets you so far, and there's probably a bigger reason Tifa's popularity has outlasted that of, say, FF15's Cindy or FF13's sexy chocobo.

Square Enix points to Tifa and this $2,600 Nier Automata 2B statue for driving its "strong" merch sales - and I need to know how many of you bought it.

See more PS5 News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Square Enix points to Tifa and this $2,600 Nier Automata 2B statue for driving its "strong" merch sales - and I need to know how many of you bought it
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
After 9 years staring at his face, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director's favorite character is Cloud: "I don't think there was a time that I haven't seen him in front of me"
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Aerith and Tifa suited
Final Fantasy 7's original director suggests Cloud should be proud of the JRPG's infamous love triangle: "What a lucky guy"
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Tekken 8 boss gives broken Tifa stans hope after Clive got to join the fighter instead: "It's not like we're only limited to one character from Final Fantasy"
Final Fantasy 7
During the original Final Fantasy 7's development, the devs considered Tetsuya Nomura "the Demon King of retakes" - "He was always making the designers re-do things"
Aerith is surrounded by fire lanterns in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's award-winning Aerith actor once worried she wasn't "cut out" for the role, but was reassured by a co-star that Square Enix "cast you for a reason"
Latest in Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Final Fantasy 9
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was unsure about referencing Final Fantasy 9 so heavily because it's a "masterpiece, and everyone has a strong emotional attachment to it"
A Final Fantasy 14 character points to something off the screen as two others in the background watch on
Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 patch launches in under 2 weeks, kicking off a run of MMO content that the community has been waiting for since Dawntrail launched last year
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
The Final Fantasy series has sold a whopping 200 million copies, while the Pixel Remaster reportedly outsells FF16 with 5 million copies
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail screenshot showing the Warrior of Light, a man with lengthy swept-back brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair stubble, smiling slightly
As Final Fantasy 14 fans gear up for patch 7.2, Yoshi-P teases that the update will be the MMO's largest ever
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Futures Unwritten Ultimate raid
As Final Fantasy 14 raiders tear through the MMO's hardest duty with no healers and then no tanks, the community can only see this going one way: "Now it's time to clear without DPS"
Latest in News
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Adolescence
Viewers are raving about Stephen Graham's hard-hitting new Netflix crime drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "Some of the best TV I've ever seen"
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
More about final fantasy
Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P was unsure about referencing Final Fantasy 9 so heavily because it's a "masterpiece, and everyone has a strong emotional attachment to it"
A Final Fantasy 14 character points to something off the screen as two others in the background watch on

Final Fantasy 14's 7.2 patch launches in under 2 weeks, kicking off a run of MMO content that the community has been waiting for since Dawntrail launched last year
The Knight Bus, T.rex Skeleton, AT-AT Driver Helmet, and Ferarri F1 Technic set divided by white lines, with a yellow GamesRadar+ &#039;new Lego&#039; badge in the middle.

New Lego sets in March 2025, from F1 to Jurassic Park
See more latest
Most Popular
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports
Adolescence
Viewers are raving about Stephen Graham's hard-hitting new Netflix crime drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "Some of the best TV I've ever seen"
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights
Robert De Niro talks playing dual roles in his new gangster movie from the co-writer of Goodfellas and Casino – and his surprising personal connection to the film
Silent Hill f screenshot showing the main character in a dank alleyway
Japanese locals show that the real-world inspiration for Silent Hill f's new town can be just as scary as the game
Wednesday season 2
Jenna Ortega says Wednesday season 2 features a slasher themed episode and compares one moment to Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket
Supernatural
Jared Padalecki opens up on the "effing terrifying" experience of joining The Boys season 5 – and the possibility of a Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles
John Lithgow in Dexter: New Blood
John Lithgow teases his character's return in new Dexter series: "Turns out he didn't die after all"