Premier fighting game tournament Evo has a new co-owner, but Sony's continuing to invest alongside Saudi Arabia's tourism project and WWE's parent company

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the division of Sony that runs PlayStation, has sold its stake in the Evo Championship Series to Indian esports venture NODWIN Gaming. The fighting game tournament remains co-owned by RTS, which is receiving increasing investment from the Saudi Arabia tourism project Qiddiya.

"When SIE acquired Evo alongside RTS in 2021, our goal was to help the Evo community grow and spotlight the skills and passion of fighting game fans on a global stage," Phil Rosenberg, SIE's SVP and head of global partner development and relations, says in a press release. "As SIE transitions to become an Evo sponsor, the momentum for Evo has never been stronger, following a successful Las Vegas event and upcoming expansion to new regions. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of Evo globally."

It's curious timing for Sony to change its relationship with Evo, given that PlayStation is publishing Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which you'd think would give Sony a reason to invest even more in the fighting game scene. SIE is still on board as an Evo sponsor, and Sony as a whole has also invested in new co-owner NODWIN Gaming.

"Strategic agreements with NODWIN Gaming, Qiddiya, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), and RTS will drive Evo’s international expansion, engaging content, and immersive experiences through 2028 and beyond," according to the press release.

RTS is particularly key here, since it jointly purchased Evo alongside SIE in 2021, and retains that ownership now. RTS is an esports venture that's part of the holding company Endeavor which, among other things, now owns WWE and UFC under TKO Group.

The press release says that Qiddiya, a tourism project in Saudi Arabia that's also been working to build a Formula One race track, a Six Flags park, and a Dragon Ball theme park in the country, is also "investing in RTS." Qiddiya has been a "global partner" of Evo since 2024, and that partnership has been extended through 2027.

These partnerships "will also support Evo's vision for more original content to engage the community and continue to push the boundaries of creating more profound immersive experiences during the live events." What all this means for Evo in practical terms remains to be seen.

You can be sure, at least, that wherever the best fighting games are, the best fighting game players will swiftly show up.