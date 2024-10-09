Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero publisher says just "Lower difficulty and retry" to fighting fans getting demolished by Great Ape Vegeta, but players say that's "absolutely NOT" an option

One of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's early story mode fights has been kicking players' asses ever since the early access period went live, to the point that the game's publisher is now gently offering a bit of advice – even if fans are refusing to take it.

The fight in question is against Great Ape Vegeta, who offers a battle so tough that fans have succinctly called it "some BS" (and that's just one place where players are having trouble, as the entire game's difficulty has been called "fucking absurd" ). Mere hours into early access, game publisher Bandai Namco weighed in on Twitter, memeing that "this monke got hands," but not long after, it appears to be offering struggling fans a way out.

"A win is a win," the publisher says, sharing a gif of the menacing foe. "Lower Difficulty and Retry."

A win is a win. Lower Difficulty and Retry ◀️ pic.twitter.com/klr55NWD2YOctober 8, 2024

It's a valid suggestion, but not one that Sparking Zero's fanbase is actually listening to. "Absolutely NOT," one player replies , while another says : "My Saiyan pride won't let me." Another agrees : "My Saiyan Pride told me to LOCK THE HECK IN."

So, yeah, it looks like most players are committed to doing things the hard way, and perhaps that's to be expected from the dedicated Budokai Tenkaichi fans who've been waiting so many years for a new installment. Keep in mind it's been 14 years since the PSP game Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team, and a whopping 17 years since Budokai Tenkaichi 3.

In GamesRadar+'s Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero review , we gave the game three stars out of five, and praised its ridiculously large roster of characters (seriously, there are a lot of Gokus), but noted that it "lacks the depth of its more serious competition," with "simple enemy AI." Even so, Sparking Zero already seems to be very popular, and we're not even at its full launch just yet, so it's shaping up to be quite a win for nostalgic Budokai Tenkaichi players.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero voice actor says they "spent a full year recording" the game, which makes sense given that it has 182 playable characters .