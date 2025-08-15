Fallout: New Vegas fans don't have a remake, but they have claimed Goodsprings, Nevada, on viral app of the moment Wplace: "Everyone liked that"
The place is essentially being turned into a massive New Vegas mural
As Fallout: New Vegas approaches its 15th anniversary, fans of the Obsidian Entertainment classic still don't have a remake, but at least the real-life Goodsprings, Nevada has been taken over by the RPG on viral web app Wplace.
If your social media timelines have been full of screenshots of the world map covered in pixel art drawings lately, there's a good reason for that. Wplace.live is a website that lets users all around the world make their mark and decorate the planet, and it's surged in popularity in recent weeks, with Deltarune fans working hard to ensure you can find at least one Spamton within every scroll, while Dragon Age fans have been fighting back after finding out that EA apparently turned down a pitch for a remastered trilogy.
This brings us to Goodsprings, Nevada, and the surrounding area, where Fallout: New Vegas fans have been completely taking over. From drawings to quotes, and one 'error message' which reads "FalloutNV has stopped working. Hope you saved, lol," it's really got it all in what's essentially a growing mural. As one of the actual artworks reads, "Everyone liked that."
Incredible things happening on Wplace in the Las Vegas / Goodsprings area. pic.twitter.com/bxn08ahx4VAugust 14, 2025
The place is constantly evolving, so it's worth keeping an eye on if you want to see how it changes over time. Personally, I love seeing these fandom hotspots like this come together – Japan's real life Port Island has the same thing going on except with Persona 3 artwork covering it, and it's grown massively since we first wrote about it, which has been incredible to watch.
