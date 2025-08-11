Enraged Dragon Age fans are punishing EA for rejecting BioWare's remaster pitch by covering pixel art map Wplace in adorable threats

Dragon Age fans are understandably distraught over the news that publisher EA apparently rejected developer BioWare's offers to remaster the fantasy RPG series, so they're venting their frustration by covering Scotland in vague threats in the pixel art map Wplace.

TheGamer noticed that, after former BioWare producer Mark Darrah recently revealed EA apparently squashed the developer's hopes of making a Mass Effect-style remaster collection for Dragon Age , some fans have headed to Kirkwall, Scotland – Dragon Age 2's moody setting – to release tension. Or, they're doing so in the pixel canvas world map styled like r/Place , wPlace , and leaving behind anti-EA sentiment. And pro-yaoi sentiment.

"Fenhawke <3 yaoi <3," one artist said alongside sweet portraits of elf Fenris and protagonist Hawke, who are going to get married.

This is how Kirkwall (Orkney) looks in Wplace. I love the Dragon Age community. pic.twitter.com/X2IavMzvGoAugust 10, 2025

"Anders did nothing wrong," another creative scribbled about the mage who – spoilers! – is a mass murderer with a lobotomy.

"Fuck EA!" says another, more righteous wPlace designer, to whom other Dragon Age players write "so true" in response. It also appears that someone has begun painting a "THANK YOU BIOWARE" mural, but it's either unfinished, or my browser won't load the entirety of wPlace. The sentiment is there.

Anyway, I can understand why some Dragon Age players feel they have no choice but to express themselves through art – even Darrah said in his interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays that he feels like, "basically," EA is "against free money" here.

"EA's historically been [...] kind of against remasters," Darrah said. "It's strange."

