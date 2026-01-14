Fallout 4 modder turns Bethesda boss Todd Howard into infamous "immortal snail" that kills you with a single touch: "Go back to making Elder Scrolls 6"

Visionary modder and YouTuber Blurbs has decided Todd Howard's fate. He must shed his mortal accomplishments as a Bethesda director, for he will henceforth be known as an immortal snail in Fallout 4.

"Ah!" Blurbs gasps in a recent video titled "Fallout 4, but if Todd Catches You, You Die." "Oh!" he exclaims again later, shocked by his own cardboard cutout model of Howard saying patronizingly, "All of this just works," as he notoriously did in reference to Fallout 4's game engine at an E3 presentation 10 years ago. But not even multiple bullets could stop cardboard Todd from inching slowly toward Blurbs, then killing him instantly with his touch of death.