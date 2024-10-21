Bethesda is celebrating Fallout Day for the very first time with a dedicated broadcast event, and it seems focused on Fallout 76
Maybe don't get your hopes up for Fallout 5 news, kids
Bunker-dwellers have something to celebrate later in the week, as Bethesda is promising a dedicated broadcast event to clue us into its plans for Fallout 76.
"Fallout Day is coming on October 23,where we will be hosting our first ever #FalloutDay Broadcast," the developer shared on its Twitter page. "Join Jon Rush and Bill LaCoste as they give you a glimpse at what we've been working on in Fallout 76." The Tweet goes on to link out to @FalloutforHope, a charity initiative championing a Community Parade as part of this year's Fallout Day, while a promotional Tweet from the offical Fallout Twitter account promises "developer interviews" and more.
For those not yet in the know, Fallout Day is an annual "holiday" commemorating the start of the Great War in Bethesda's Fallout universe. Not dissimilar to BioWare's N7 Day for Mass Effect fans, or The Last of Us' Outbreak Day, Fallout Day gives franchise superfans space to talk about their favorite game with fellow die-hards – only now, it seems we'll be getting brand new information on the future of Fallout 76 as Bethesda steps up to take part for the first time, too.
Sadly, there seems to be no mention of Fallout 5 news planned for the broadcast event, nor indeed any word of Amazon Prime's Fallout season two. That doesn't mean we can't hold out just a tiny bit of hope when we join the Fallout Day Twitch broadcast, currently scheduled for 3pm EST / 8pm BST on October 23, 2024.
You'll be able to play as a ghoul in Fallout 76 early next year and channel your inner Walton Goggins from the Fallout TV show.
Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.