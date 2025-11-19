Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined lead "had a lot of fun" playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 while remaking the classic JRPG: "It really keeps what makes turn-based games great"

Among the plaudits and game of the year nods Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is sure to receive, here's one blessing developer Sandfall Entertainment should be proud of. Takeshi Ichikawa, executive producer on Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, thoroughly enjoyed the heavily JRPG-inspired game, believing it captures much of what makes the form intriguing.

Ichikawa revealed as much to us during an interview about putting together Reimagined. "I had a lot of fun with [Clair Obscur], it really keeps what makes turn-based games great, but also does it in such a stylish, visually appealing way," he tells GamesRadar+.

As Ichikawa made his way through the expansive French game, he noticed similar lines of thinking, particularly in regards to combat. Clair Obscur may have a turn-based fight system, but it manages to be snappy as well as strategic, putting a modern spin on old school ideas, and this redux of Dragon Quest 7 aims to do similar.