The first patch for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is almost here, bringing new "minor balance changes" and squashing some of the RPG's peskiest bugs

As fans delve into Dragon Age: The Veilguard and reviews roll in dubbing the recent RPG a return to form for BioWare , developers prepare to release their first patch for the game - and while the full details on it aren't out just yet, we've got a glimpse of what's coming.

Speaking in a recent post online, BioWare reveals that the first update for its new Dragon Age gem is in the works and is "coming later this week to all platforms." According to the studio, the patch will include "some bug fixes, minor balance changes, and some crash mitigations," with "full patch notes" dropping when the update does. The devs then hint at more specific examples of what the patch will bring, albeit just a few.

Hey everyone,We have our first patch for #DragonAge: The Veilguard coming later this week to all platforms! This patch will include some bug fixes, minor balance changes, and some crash mitigations. Full Patch Notes will be available with the patch!Some examples include:-…November 4, 2024

The patch is firstly said to address "an issue where some customizations were not applied to the Inquisitor correctly in one scene" - a fix that's likely to please fans pulling their Dragon Age: Inquisition saves into The Veilguard. The next patch example noted by BioWare in the post affects PC players only, as it works to resolve "an issue where DLSS options could end up 'grayed-out' on a 40-series Nvidia GPU."

BioWare's final note touches on an issue that may affect players across all platforms - it "fixes an issue that caused Companion Skill Points to reset." As a longtime fan myself, I'm happy to see devs work so quickly to solve problems. While I thankfully have yet to encounter any game-breaking bugs, it's nice to know they're being squashed - and as our own The Veilguard review puts it, I'm "satisfied, but eager for more."

Craving more BioWare-esque fun? Here are our favorite games like Dragon Age to play right now.